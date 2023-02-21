Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Dropbox, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Dropbox, Inc. found using ticker (DBX) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 27.03. With the stocks previous close at 23.96 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.14. The market cap for the company is $7,697m. Company Website: https://www.dropbox.com

The potential market cap would be $8,684m based on the market concensus.

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

