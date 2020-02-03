Dropbox, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 67.5% Upside

Dropbox, Inc. with ticker code (DBX) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 28.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 67.5%. The day 50 moving average is 17.73 while the 200 day moving average is 19.26. The company has a market cap of $6,986m. Find out more information at: http://www.dropbox.com

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.