Dropbox, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 62.5% Upside

Dropbox, Inc. with ticker code (DBX) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 28.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 62.5%. The day 50 moving average is 17.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,443m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dropbox.com

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.