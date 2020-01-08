Dropbox, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 58.8% Upside

Dropbox, Inc. with ticker code (DBX) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 19 with a mean TP of 29.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 58.8%. The day 50 moving average is 18.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.2. The company has a market cap of $7,734m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dropbox.com

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.