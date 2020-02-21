Dropbox – Consenus Indicates Potential 55.6% Upside

Dropbox found using ticker (DBX) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 28.5. Now with the previous closing price of 18.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 55.6%. The day 50 moving average is 17.93 while the 200 day moving average is 18.73. The company has a market cap of $7,773m. Company Website: http://www.dropbox.com

Dropbox provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow and changed its name to Dropbox in October 2009. Dropbox was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

