Dropbox – Consenus Indicates Potential 52.1% Upside

Dropbox found using ticker (DBX) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 27.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 52.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.46 and the 200 day MA is 18.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,523m. Company Website: http://www.dropbox.com

Dropbox provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow and changed its name to Dropbox in October 2009. Dropbox was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

