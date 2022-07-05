Dropbox – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

Dropbox with ticker code (DBX) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 22.1 with the average target price sitting at 29.02. Now with the previous closing price of 20.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.28 while the 200 day moving average is 24.32. The market cap for the company is $8,226m. Company Website: https://www.dropbox.com

The potential market cap would be $11,373m based on the market concensus.

Dropbox provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow and changed its name to Dropbox in October 2009. Dropbox was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.