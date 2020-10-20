Dropbox – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

Dropbox found using ticker (DBX) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 28.11. Now with the previous closing price of 20.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 38.3%. The day 50 moving average is 19.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.91. The company has a market cap of $8,222m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dropbox.com

Dropbox provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow and changed its name to Dropbox in October 2009. Dropbox was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn