Dropbox – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.3% Upside

Dropbox with ticker code (DBX) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 21 and has a mean target at 26.13. With the stocks previous close at 19.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.3%. The 50 day MA is 19.25 while the 200 day moving average is 20.79. The market cap for the company is $7,908m. Company Website: http://www.dropbox.com

Dropbox provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow and changed its name to Dropbox in October 2009. Dropbox was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

