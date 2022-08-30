Twitter
Dropbox – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Dropbox found using ticker (DBX) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 22.1 and has a mean target at 27.33. With the stocks previous close at 22.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day MA is 22.71 and the 200 day moving average is 22.98. The market cap for the company is $8,021m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dropbox.com

The potential market cap would be $9,942m based on the market concensus.

Dropbox provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow and changed its name to Dropbox in October 2009. Dropbox was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

