Dropbox – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Dropbox found using ticker (DBX) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 20 with a mean TP of 27.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.5%. The day 50 moving average is 22.28 and the 200 day moving average is 22.08. The market cap for the company is $8,118m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dropbox.com

The potential market cap would be $9,862m based on the market concensus.

Dropbox provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow and changed its name to Dropbox in October 2009. Dropbox was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.