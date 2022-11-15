Dropbox – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Dropbox with ticker code (DBX) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 27.85. Now with the previous closing price of 23.06 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.35 and the 200 day MA is 22.13. The company has a market cap of $8,263m. Find out more information at: https://www.dropbox.com

The potential market cap would be $9,980m based on the market concensus.

Dropbox provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow and changed its name to Dropbox in October 2009. Dropbox was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.