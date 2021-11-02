Dropbox – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Dropbox with ticker code (DBX) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 29 with a mean TP of 36. With the stocks previous close at 30.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.41. The market cap for the company is $12,137m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dropbox.com

Dropbox provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow and changed its name to Dropbox in October 2009. Dropbox was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.