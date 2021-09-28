Twitter
Dropbox – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Dropbox with ticker code (DBX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 29 with a mean TP of 36. Now with the previous closing price of 31.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The day 50 moving average is 31.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.96. The company has a market cap of $12,380m. Find out more information at: http://www.dropbox.com

Dropbox provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow and changed its name to Dropbox in October 2009. Dropbox was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

