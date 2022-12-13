Dropbox, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

Dropbox, Inc. found using ticker (DBX) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 27.14. Now with the previous closing price of 22.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.2%. The day 50 moving average is 21.82 while the 200 day moving average is 22.01. The market cap for the company is $8,321m. Company Website: https://www.dropbox.com

The potential market cap would be $10,086m based on the market concensus.

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.