Dropbox, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

Dropbox, Inc. with ticker code (DBX) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 27.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.3%. The 50 day MA is 21.62 and the 200 day MA is 21.99. The company has a market cap of $8,151m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dropbox.com

The potential market cap would be $9,482m based on the market concensus.