Drive Shack Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 783.7% Upside

Drive Shack Inc. found using ticker (DS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 4.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 783.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.26. The company has a market cap of $43m. Visit the company website at: https://www.driveshack.com

The potential market cap would be $378m based on the market concensus.

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six owned or leased entertainment golf venues across four states with locations in Orlando, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Richmond, Virginia, The Colony, Texas, and Charlotte, North Carolina. The Traditional Golf Properties segment operates golf courses and country clubs in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned, leased, or managed 55 properties across nine states. The Corporate segment consists of securities and other investments and executive management. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.