Drive Shack Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.3% Upside

Drive Shack Inc. found using ticker (DS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 77.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.87. The company has a market cap of $239m. Company Website: http://www.driveshack.com

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida. Its entertainment golf venues offer leisure and social entertainment services with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, and craft cocktails, as well as social events. The Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it owned, leased, or managed 60 properties in 9 states. Drive Shack Inc. also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.