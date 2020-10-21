Drive Shack Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 254.0% Upside

Drive Shack Inc. with ticker code (DS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 4. Now with the previous closing price of 1.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 254.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.55. The market cap for the company is $79m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.driveshack.com

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida. Its entertainment golf venues offer sports and social entertainment services with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, and craft cocktails, as well as social events. The Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, leased, or managed 59 properties in 9 states. Drive Shack Inc. also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

