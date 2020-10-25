Dril-Quip – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

Dril-Quip with ticker code (DRQ) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 26 and has a mean target at 29.73. Now with the previous closing price of 26 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.3%. The day 50 moving average is 25.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $903m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dril-quip.com

Dril-Quip, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of its products. The company’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. Dril-Quip was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

