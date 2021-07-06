Dril-Quip – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.0% Downside

Dril-Quip with ticker code (DRQ) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 39 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 29.43. Now with the previous closing price of 34.62 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -15.0%. The day 50 moving average is 35.62 and the 200 day moving average is 33.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,198m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dril-quip.com

Dril-Quip, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of its products; and downhole tools comprise of liner hangers, production packers, safety valves, and specialty downhole tools that are used to hang-off and seal casing into a previously installed casing string in the well bore. The company’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.