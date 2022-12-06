Dril-Quip, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Dril-Quip, Inc. found using ticker (DRQ) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 31 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 26. Now with the previous closing price of 24.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The day 50 moving average is 23.28 and the 200 day moving average is 27.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $775m. Company Website: https://www.dril-quip.com

The potential market cap would be $837m based on the market concensus.