DRDGOLD Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.3% Upside

DRDGOLD Limited with ticker code (DRD) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.5 and 18.5 and has a mean target at 18.5. With the stocks previous close at 11.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 57.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.46. The market cap for the company is $958m. Visit the company website at: http://www.drdgold.com

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company’s activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

