DRDGOLD Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.0% Upside

DRDGOLD Limited with ticker code (DRD) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18.5 and 18.5 calculating the mean target price we have 18.5. Now with the previous closing price of 12.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 49.0%. The day 50 moving average is 12.31 and the 200 day moving average is 12.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $998m. Visit the company website at: http://www.drdgold.com

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company’s activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

