DRDGOLD Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.5% Upside

DRDGOLD Limited with ticker code (DRD) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.5 and 18.5 calculating the mean target price we have 18.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 48.5%. The 50 day MA is 12.77 and the 200 day moving average is 12.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,089m. Find out more information at: http://www.drdgold.com

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company’s activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

