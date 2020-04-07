Drax Group Plc 97.4% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Drax Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DRX) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Drax Group Plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 330 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 97.4% from the opening price of 167.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 76.2 points and decreased 140.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 381.8 GBX while the year low share price is currently 118.9 GBX.

Drax Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 240.70 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 280.18. There are currently 396,730,460 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,392,062. Market capitalisation for LON:DRX is £694,675,059 GBP.

