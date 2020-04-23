Drax Group Plc 56% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Drax Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DRX) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Drax Group Plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 340 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 56.0% from today’s opening price of 218 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 83.5 points and decreased 70.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 364.6 GBX while the year low share price is currently 118.9 GBX.

Drax Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 220.04 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 276.13. There are currently 396,730,460 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,589,351. Market capitalisation for LON:DRX is £827,421,037 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn