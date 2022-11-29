Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Drax Group Plc 40.7% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Drax Group Plc with ticker (LON:DRX) now has a potential upside of 40.7% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 1,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Drax Group Plc share price of 594 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 40.7%. Trading has ranged between 467 (52 week low) and 846 (52 week high) with an average of 1,734,590 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,377,839,271.

Drax Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based renewable energy generator. The Company operates a portfolio of renewable biomass and hydro assets to provide renewable and low-carbon generation and system support services. It operates through three segments: Generation, Customers and Pellet Production. The Generation segment includes its power generation activities in the United Kingdom (UK). The Customers segment is engaged in the supply of electricity and gas to business customers in the UK. The Pellet Production segment is engaged in the production of sustainable compressed wood pellets at its processing facilities in the United States (US). The Customers segment supplies renewable electricity to businesses through Haven Power and Opus Energy. Haven Power supplies and manages electricity for industrial and commercial sector customers, as well as small businesses. Opus Energy provides a market for excess power from energy sources, such as wind, solar, hydro and anaerobic digestion.



You might also enjoy reading  Drax Group Plc 32.6% potential upside indicated by Barclays
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.