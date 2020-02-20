Drax Group Plc 29.3% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Drax Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DRX) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Drax Group Plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 375 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 29.3% from today’s opening price of 290.02 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 8.22 points and increased 8.22 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 390.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 247.8 GBX.

Drax Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 303.30 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 294.53. There are currently 396,634,436 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,289,377. Market capitalisation for LON:DRX is £1,120,888,940 GBP.

