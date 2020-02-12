Drax Group Plc 24.3% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Drax Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DRX) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Drax Group Plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 370 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 24.3% from today’s opening price of 297.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 6.4 points and increased 10.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 402.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 247.8 GBX.

Drax Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 302.79 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 295.62. There are currently 396,634,436 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,244,164. Market capitalisation for LON:DRX is £1,159,322,826 GBP.