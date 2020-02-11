Drax Group Plc 11.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Drax Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DRX) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Drax Group Plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 325 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 11.3% from today’s opening price of 292 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 0.8 points and decreased 3.6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 402.6 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 247.8 GBX.

Drax Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 302.70 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 295.84. There are currently 396,634,436 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,227,391. Market capitalisation for LON:DRX is £1,151,033,181 GBP.