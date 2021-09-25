Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd found using ticker (RDY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78 and 77.7 with a mean TP of 77.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 67.43. The company has a market cap of $10,766m. Visit the company website at: http://www.drreddys.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. This segment also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. The Others segment engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation. As of March 31, 2021, it had three late stage projects at various stages of development. Its therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. The company has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology targets. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.