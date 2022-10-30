Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd with ticker code (RDY) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 66 and 57 calculating the average target price we see 62.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.7%. The day 50 moving average is 52.47 and the 200 day MA is 54.2. The company has a market cap of $9,176m. Visit the company website at: https://www.drreddys.com

The potential market cap would be $10,435m based on the market concensus.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. This segment also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. Its Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research and development of differentiated formulations. The Others segment engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation. The therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. The company has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology targets. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.