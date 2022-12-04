Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd with ticker code (RDY) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 57 and has a mean target at 62.37. With the stocks previous close at 56.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 53.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,346m. Visit the company website at: https://www.drreddys.com

The potential market cap would be $10,387m based on the market concensus.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. This segment also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. Its Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research and development of differentiated formulations. The Others segment engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation. The therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. The company has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology targets. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

