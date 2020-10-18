Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential -30.4% Downside

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd with ticker code (RDY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 53 and 42.15 calculating the mean target price we have 47.58. With the stocks previous close at 68.32 this indicates there is a potential downside of -30.4%. The day 50 moving average is 66.02 and the 200 day moving average is 56.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,456m. Company Website: http://www.drreddys.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. The company also engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation. As of March 31, 2020, it had four late stage projects at various stages of development. The company’s therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

