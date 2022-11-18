Dr Martens PLC 17.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Dr Martens PLC with ticker (LON:DOCS) now has a potential upside of 17.5% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Dr Martens PLC share price of 289 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 17.5%. Trading has ranged between 175 (52 week low) and 448 (52 week high) with an average of 1,765,510 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,870,552,561.



Dr. Martens plc is a United Kingdom-based company that designs, develops, procures, markets, sells and distributes footwear, under the Dr. Martens brand. The Company operates through three reporting segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas and Americas and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Its product categories include Originals, Fusion, Kids, Casual and Accessories. The Originals category comprises boots, shoes and loafers and also included within the Originals category is the Made in England range. The Fusion category comprises platform boots and shoes, sandals, heels and refined take downs of the Originals. Within the Kids category is the mini-me range, which includes Originals, Fusion and Casual collections. It offers various accessories, such as shoe care, laces and socks, leather bags and small leather items. It operates in over 60 countries globally, through a range of modes: directly operated stores and ecommerce sites, wholesale partners and distributors.







