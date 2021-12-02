Twitter
DP Eurasia NV 39.0% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

DP Eurasia NV with ticker (LON:DPEU) now has a potential upside of 39.0% according to Liberum Capital.



Liberum Capital set a target price of 140 GBX for the company, which when compared to the DP Eurasia NV share price of 85 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 39.0%. Trading has ranged between 33 (52 week low) and 95 (52 week high) with an average of 403,492 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £120,045,445.

DP Eurasia NV is a Netherlands-based company, which operates as a franchisee in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia of Domino’s Pizza. The Company offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in facilities at its more than 570 stores that include corporate stores and franchised stores, which together are referred to as its system stores. The Company offers pizza products at a range of price points and adapted to local tastes. It also offers complementary products such as chicken, other side dishes and desserts, some of which are developed by the Group’s centre in Istanbul and subsequently adopted by other franchisees of DP Inc internationally. The Company also operates an online ordering channel.



