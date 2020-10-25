Dover Motorsports – Consensus Indicates Potential 177.8% Upside

Dover Motorsports found using ticker (DVD) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 and has a mean target at 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 177.8%. The 50 day MA is 1.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.4. The market cap for the company is $52m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dovermotorsports.com
Dover Motorsports markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment Dover Motorsports was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.