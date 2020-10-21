Dover Motorsports – Consensus Indicates Potential 175.9% Upside

Dover Motorsports with ticker code (DVD) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 and has a mean target at 4. With the stocks previous close at 1.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 175.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.42 and the 200 day moving average is 1.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $52m. Company Website: http://www.dovermotorsports.com

Dover Motorsports markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment Dover Motorsports was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

