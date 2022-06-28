Dover Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.6% Upside

Dover Corporation found using ticker (DOV) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 205 and 140 with a mean TP of 169.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 123.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.6%. The 50 day MA is 132.86 and the 200 day MA is 157.52. The market cap for the company is $17,742m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dovercorporation.com

The potential market cap would be $24,420m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market. This segment also offers manual and power clamp, rotary and linear mechanical indexer, conveyor, pick and place unit, glove port, and manipulator, as well as end-of-arm robotic gripper, slide, and end effector. Its Clean Energy & Fueling segment offers component, equipment, and software and service solution enabling safe transport of traditional and clean fuel, and other hazardous substance along with supply chain, as well as operation of convenience retail, retail fueling, and vehicle wash establishment. The Imaging and Identification segment provides precision marking and coding; packaging intelligence; product traceability equipment; brand protection; and digital textile printing equipment, as well as related consumable, software, and service to packaged and consumer good, pharmaceutical, industrial manufacturing, fashion and apparel, and other end-market. Its Pumps and Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pump, connector, and flow meter, fluid connecting solution, plastics and polymer processing equipment, and engineered components for rotating and reciprocating machines. The Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment manufactures refrigeration system, refrigeration display case, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer door, and brazed plate heat exchanger for industrial heating and cooling, and residential climate control applications. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.