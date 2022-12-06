Dover Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

Dover Corporation with ticker code (DOV) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 165 and 122 with the average target price sitting at 142.07. With the stocks previous close at 143.49 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 130.06 and the 200 day MA is 134.9. The market cap for the company is $19,791m. Find out more information at: https://www.dovercorporation.com

The potential market cap would be $19,595m based on the market concensus.