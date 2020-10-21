Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.1% Upside

Douglas Emmett found using ticker (DEI) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 29 with the average target price sitting at 31.64. Now with the previous closing price of 24.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.03 and the 200 day moving average is 28.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,248m. Company Website: http://www.douglasemmett.com

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn