Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

Douglas Emmett found using ticker (DEI) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 29 with a mean TP of 31.64. Now with the previous closing price of 24.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.1%. The 50 day MA is 26.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.84. The market cap for the company is $4,319m. Find out more information at: http://www.douglasemmett.com

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn