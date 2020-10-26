Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

Douglas Emmett with ticker code (DEI) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 29 and has a mean target at 31.64. With the stocks previous close at 24.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.0%. The day 50 moving average is 25.63 and the 200 day MA is 28.65. The market cap for the company is $4,419m. Visit the company website at: http://www.douglasemmett.com

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

