Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Douglas Emmett with ticker code (DEI) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 33.43. With the stocks previous close at 26.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.0%. The day 50 moving average is 28.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,742m. Find out more information at: http://www.douglasemmett.com

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn