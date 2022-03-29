Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

Douglas Emmett found using ticker (DEI) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 41 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 37.23. Now with the previous closing price of 33.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.29. The company has a market cap of $7,009m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.douglasemmett.com

The potential market cap would be $7,686m based on the market concensus.

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.