Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.8% Upside

Douglas Emmett with ticker code (DEI) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 18 with a mean TP of 23.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.8%. The day 50 moving average is 19.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.75. The market cap for the company is $3,613m. Find out more information at: https://www.douglasemmett.com

The potential market cap would be $4,907m based on the market concensus.

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.