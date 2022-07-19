Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

Douglas Emmett with ticker code (DEI) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 24 with a mean TP of 28.85. Now with the previous closing price of 21.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.6%. The 50 day MA is 25.12 and the 200 day moving average is 31.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,537m. Company Website: https://www.douglasemmett.com

The potential market cap would be $5,971m based on the market concensus.

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.