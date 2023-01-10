Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

Douglas Emmett found using ticker (DEI) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 19.13. Now with the previous closing price of 15.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.33 and the 200 day moving average is 22.1. The company has a market cap of $3,066m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.douglasemmett.com

The potential market cap would be $3,818m based on the market concensus.

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.