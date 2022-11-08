Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Douglas Emmett with ticker code (DEI) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 21.36. With the stocks previous close at 17.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.0%. The 50 day MA is 18.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.49. The company has a market cap of $3,464m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.douglasemmett.com

The potential market cap would be $4,297m based on the market concensus.

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.